Lok Sabha Clears Vande Mataram Bill, Puts National Song on Par with National Anthem

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha cleared the Vande Mataram Bill on Thursday amid the din in the House and following a brief debate on the crucial legislation.

The bill – Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was cleared by the Lower House with a voice vote, setting the stage for bringing the National Song – Vande Mataram, on the same footing as that of National Anthem – Jana Gana Mana.

The bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The DMK voiced strong opposition to the Bill, saying that this is being imposed on people against their will and is an attempt to polarise the atmosphere.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said that the country's forefathers had the wisdom to adopt only two stanzas of the national song, but the Union government was furthering its divisive agenda by weaponising the legislation.

BJP MP Sambit Patra strongly defended the bill. He said that the Parliament has already held marathon debate on the national song Vande Mataram and the proposed legislation is now giving legal protection to it. Hitting out at the Gandhis, Patra said that seven decades have passed since Independence, but legal sanctity still awaits the national song.

Defending the Bill, he added that people of the country will now be able to show same reverence to the National Anthem as well as the National Song. (IANS)

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