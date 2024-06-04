Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Amritpal Singh from Assam Jail Leading from Khadoor Sahib Seat

GUWAHATI: Radical preacher campaigner Amritpal Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Punjab’s Khadur Sahib from an Assam jail, is leading the fight in the initial rounds.

As of 10.30 am, independent candidate Amritpal Singh has a lead of over 44,000 votes against Kulbir Singh Jeera of the Congress, according to Election Commission figures.

Currently, in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, Amritpal, chief of Waris Punjabde, who is banned under the National Security Act, contested as an independent candidate.