Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Amritpal Singh from Assam Jail Leading from Khadoor Sahib Seat

GUWAHATI: Radical preacher campaigner Amritpal Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Punjab’s Khadur Sahib from an Assam jail, is leading the fight in the initial rounds.
As of 10.30 am, independent candidate Amritpal Singh has a lead of over 44,000 votes against Kulbir Singh Jeera of the Congress, according to Election Commission figures.
Currently, in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, Amritpal, chief of Waris Punjabde, who is banned under the National Security Act, contested as an independent candidate.
The preacher had made headlines in February last year when a mob stormed a police station over the arrest of one of his supporters. Amritpal Singh was arrested after intense pressure, charged under NSA, and sent to Dibrugarh jail.
Early results in Punjab show Congress leading in six Lok Sabha seats and the opposition leading in four.
The trend shows Congress leading from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, and Patiala seats while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading from Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Sangrur and Bathinda seats.
Counting of votes for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the single Chandigarh seat began at 8 am under tight security arrangements, officials confirmed on Tuesday. A total of 328 candidates including 26 women have contested from Punjab while 19 candidates including two women are contesting from Chandigarh.
In Punjab, several prominent candidates contested including BJP’s Preneet Kaur, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sushil Rinku, and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal and former chief minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi was also among the constituencies.
Jasbir Singh Gill of the Congress had won the Khadur Sahib seat in the 2019 elections. Amritpal Singh’s Kulbir Singh Jeera Akali Dal’s Virasa Singh Waltoha and AAP’s Laljit Singh Bhullar are in the race. Meanwhile, AAP is in third position and Congress is in fourth position.
Earlier, Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh had said he did not want to contest the election but changed his mind when the 'sangat' -- ie. community members – insisted.
