Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Above 1.4 lakh NOTA Votes Counted till Noon in Indore

GUWAHATI: During the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, NOTA (Voice of the Above), a mechanism by which voters can express their dissatisfaction with all candidates, garnered nearly two lakh votes in Indore, according to the Election Commission (EC).

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, 1,44,842 NOTA votes were counted till 12 noon on Tuesday

NOTA allows voters to officially register to “vote” for all candidates. It was introduced in September 2013 following the Supreme Court ruling.