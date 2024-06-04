Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: NDA Leads in 10 Seats, Cong to Secure 4 in Assam

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP and its allies Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party (UPPL) are leading in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, while the Congress is ahead in four seats in, as per the Election Commission of India.
The key BJP contenders are Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga, MLA Ranjit Dutta in Sonitpur, Lakhimpur MLA Pradan Barua, Bijuli Kalita Medhi of Guwahati, Dilip Saikia of Darrang-Udalguri; Amar Singh Tisso of Diphu, and Parimal Sukhalaidya of Silchar
Meanwhile, the leading the allies are, Fani Bhushan Chaudhary of the AGP of Barpeta and Jayanta Basumatary of UPPL in Kokrajhar
The key members of parliament are Lok Sabha Deputy Leader of Opposition Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat, Nagaon mayor Prodyut Bordoloi, MLA Rakibul Hussain of Dhubri, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhary in Karimganj.
AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal of Dhubri and BJP MP Topon Gogoi of Jorhat were the first who were trailing behind.
In Dibrugarh, Sarvananda Sonowal is leading his closest rival Lurin Jyoti Gogoi by over 237,521 votes, while Gaurav Gogoi is leading in Jorhat by 113,862 votes. In Dhubri, Raqibul Hussain defeated Badruddin Ajmal by over 504,415 votes. In Barpeta, AGP’s Fani Bhushan Chaudhary was leading with 162,647 votes.
In Barak Valley constituencies, Assam minister and BJP leader Parimal Suklabaidya topped in Silchar with 169,132 votes, while in Karimganj, Congress' Hafizarsheed Ahmad Chaudhary led with 6,115 votes. In Sonitpur and Lakhimpur, BJP's Ranjit Dutt and Prashan Baruah are leading by 227,256 votes and 160,469 respectively. In Nagaon, Prodyut Bordoloi was leading with 134,543 votes.
For the BJP, Dilip Saikia led in Darrang-Udalguri by 148,654 votes, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa of Kaziranga with 127,387 votes, Bijuli Kalita Medhi in Guwahati with 177,720 votes and Amar Singh Tiso in Diphu with 77,425 votes. In Kokrajhar, UPPL's Joyanta Basumatary is leading with 38,560 votes.
Census was being taken at 52 centers with 5,823 employees and 64 senior managers overseeing the process. Elections were held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 for 14 seats.
In the outgoing Lok Sabha, the BJP had nine seats, the Congress three, the AIUDF one and an independent from the state.
