Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: NDA Leads in 10 Seats, Cong to Secure 4 in Assam

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP and its allies Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party (UPPL) are leading in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, while the Congress is ahead in four seats in, as per the Election Commission of India.

The key BJP contenders are Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga, MLA Ranjit Dutta in Sonitpur, Lakhimpur MLA Pradan Barua, Bijuli Kalita Medhi of Guwahati, Dilip Saikia of Darrang-Udalguri; Amar Singh Tisso of Diphu, and Parimal Sukhalaidya of Silchar

Meanwhile, the leading the allies are, Fani Bhushan Chaudhary of the AGP of Barpeta and Jayanta Basumatary of UPPL in Kokrajhar