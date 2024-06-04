Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: TDP Led by Chandrababu Naidu to Sweep Lok Sabha and Assembly Polls

ANDHRA PRADESH: Andhra Pradesh has witnessed remarkable turnaround. Chandrababu Naidu veteran leader and former Chief Minister and his party lead in 16 Lok Sabha and 130 assembly seats. His Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has surged ahead in both 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. And the Lok Sabha Elections. Positioning Mr Naidu is the driving force behind party's resurgence.

In 2019 state elections, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, secured resounding victory. Winning 151 out of 175 seats. YSRCP swept key districts Kadapa Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram. Meanwhile incumbent TDP managed to secure only 23 seats. Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance won solitary seat.

Mr Naidu's decision to break away from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before 2019 Lok Sabha polls and join the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) proved costly. TDP faced defeat in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Leaving Mr Naidu politically marginalised.

Fast forward to 2024 and Mr. Naidu staged an impressive comeback. His arrest in November 2023 on corruption charges inadvertently worked in his favour. The allegations of misgovernance and corruption against YSRCP MLAs created sympathy for Mr. Naidu. It fueled discontent among voters.

In a surprising twist. Mr. Naidu distanced himself from Congress and rejoined NDA just days before announcement of national elections in March 2024. His return to NDA fold marked strategic move. It positioned him as key player in upcoming polls.

"It is only matter of numbers. People have decided. People have realised what they have lost in the last five years. Now I am seeing response. This is my 10th election. Today there is extraordinary response. Every section of people is annoyed. Frustrated. They want to protect state. It is not my election. It is election of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh their future and future of their children," he told NDTV in April

As TDP leads in Andhra Pradesh Mr Naidu's promise of good governance, development and stability looks to have resonated with voters. His party's alliance with Jana Sena led by Pawan Kalyan and BJP strengthens his position. The NDA thanks to TDP's potential sweep in Andhra Pradesh, is on verge of crossing majority mark nationally.

"All exit polls clearly indicated the victory of NDA. The alliance is going to form governments both at Centre and in state" Mr Naidu had said. This was after exit polls were declared.

As TDP races ahead, the party has declared that Mr Naidu will take oath. This will be as Chief Minister on June 9.

The latest figures from Election Commission show that TDP is leading in 130 Janasena is 20. BJP is leading in seven assembly seats.

As part of seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP contested 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP put up candidates in six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Jana Sena contested two Lok Sabha. It also contested 21 Assembly seats.

Mr Naidu and his son Lokesh are leading in Kuppam and Mangalagiri assembly seats respectively. TDP chief is leading by 6832 votes over his YSRCP rival KRJ Bharat.

YSRP is leading in 18 segments. Chief Minister Jagan Reddy ahead in Pulivendula by 21,292 votes over his TDP rival B Ravi. Pawan Kalyan is leading by 22818 votes over his YSRCP rival V Geetha in Pithapuram.