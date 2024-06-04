Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Sarbananda Sonowal Leads in Dibrugarh Constituency

GUWAHATI: As real-time updates from Lok Sabha election results pour in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sarbananda Sonowal is currently leading by 2,16,713 votes in Dibrugarh constituency of Assam. He leads against Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

The Dibrugarh seat comprises nine segments of assembly- Moran, Dibrugarh, Lahowal, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Tinsukia, Digboi and Margherita.

BJP candidate Pradan Baruah from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency leads by 1,57,934 votes. While, Congress candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika is trailing behind and has secured 3,04,098 votes.

Polling in Assam took place across three phases on April 19. April 26 and May 7 followed. The state's 14 constituencies divided accordingly. Five in first and second phases each and four in third phase. Voter turnout was notable with 78.25 per cent recorded in phase one, 81.17 per cent in phase two, and 85.45 per cent in phase three. Out of total of 24301,960 registered voters.

In previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, BJP emerged dominant securing nine out of 14 seats. Despite this, allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) failed to clinch any seats. Congress managed to secure three seats. While All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and independent candidate each won one seat.