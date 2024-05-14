Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sporadic incidents of violence mars polling in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Sporadic incidents of violence, including between a YSRCP MLA and a voter, marred the polling in Andhra Pradesh for simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha on Monday.

Supporters of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) clashed in a few places. The violence disrupted the polling process for some time at a couple of polling centres.

In Tenali in Guntur district, YSRCP MLA and candidate for Assembly elections, A. Sivakumar attacked a voter at a polling station. The voter raised an objection when the YSRCP MLA allegedly jumped the line. After a heated exchange, the YSRCP leader slapped him. When the voter hit the MLA back, the latter’s supporters thrashed him. The incident sent panic among voters, including women. Police intervened to bring the situation under control. The Election Commission took serious note of the incident and ordered that Sivakumar be placed under house arrest till the completion of the polling.

The YSRCP, however, said Sivakumar went to the polling booth after receiving information that women voters were harassed by TDP workers. It alleged that TDP workers abused Sivakumar as well, which led to the clash. Tension gripped Tadipatri in Anantapur as the supporters of the YSRCP and the TDP clashed near a polling booth. Both the groups pelted stones at each other. A BSF jawan was injured in stone pelting.

Both parties have blamed each other for the incidents of violence.

Meanwhile, the TDP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission about the violence at various places. It claimed that due to violence resorted to by the YSRCP, many voters left without casting their votes. (IANS)

