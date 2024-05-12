Arunachal: Election Commission Probes Alleged Booth Capturing in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: Recent developments have revealed an intriguing narrative in Arunachal Pradesh's electoral landscape. India's Election Commission (ECI) initiated an investigation into reported incidents of booth capturing in the Nari-Koyu assembly constituency. This probe was launched in response to a formal complaint. That complaint was lodged by the Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP).
The ADP has concerns over the simultaneous polls' conduct in the region. It is led by Gegong Apang a former chief minister. On the 2nd May, rising concerns were communicated to the ECI. Their complaint alleged instances of booth capturing and an unresponsive attitude from the electoral officers at the district and state level.
The party spotlighted incidents of intimidation. They were supposedly carried out by workers affiliated with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The intimidation of election officers was cited as a key concern.
The ECI took cognizance of the complaint and swiftly responded. On 6th May, a letter was sent to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state. It sought a comprehensive, factual report on the alleged irregularities in the electoral process.
It signifies the Commission's commitment to ensuring the democratic process's integrity and fairness in Arunachal Pradesh. The overall aim is to maintain the credibility of the democratic institutions.
The main issue of ADP's complaint centers on requests for re-votes at multiple polling stations. These include Saku Sipu, Tabiripo Kakki and Potte. The party argues that the demands are prompted by allegations of booth capturing. They also report claims of BJP worker-induced intimidation towards election officers.
Despite lodging numerous First Information Reports (FIRs) to the police, inaction prevails. This is also true for the reports made to the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO). ADP attributes this to lack of prompt action from concerned authorities.
A meeting was held with the returning officer of the Nari-Koyu constituency. In that meeting ADP spokesperson Jhony Yangfo expressed dissatisfaction. He was disappointed with the unwillingness of electoral officers. They refused to accept verbal evidence regarding the alleged events.
Bolmi Kaye is the secretary of Gegong Apang. Kaye expressed grief about the lack of documentary or video evidence. This absence of evidence is because of constraints on photography. CCTV cameras are also missing at polling stations.
