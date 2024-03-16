Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting To Be Held in 7 Phases Starting April 19

NEW DELHI: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Rajiv Kumar has announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election on Saturday.
The EC stated that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken on June 4.
Election Dates:
Phase 1 – April 19, 2024
Phase 2 – April 26, 2024
Phase 3 – May 7, 2024
Phase 4 – May 13, 2024
Phase 5 – May 20, 2024
Phase 6 – May 25, 2024
Phase 7 – June 1, 2024
Counting on June 4, 2024
Meanwhile, the CEC has revealed the dates for Arunachal Pradesh. The General Elections in the state will be held in Phase 1 on April 19.
Elections in Sikkim will be held on April 17, while Odisha will hold the polls in two phases on May 13 and 20. Voting in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13.
Additionally, Assam will have three election dates in the state along with Chhattisgarh.
The counting for all elections, including by-elections, assembly elections, and general elections will take place on June 4.
CEC Rajiv Kumar has released a large number of key statistics regarding the elections. This year, 97 crore citizens are registered to vote, comprising 49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female voters. There are 1.82 crore first-time voters and 21.5 crore young voters between 18 and 30 years old.
Additionally, there are 88.4 lakh specially-abled voters. To facilitate the elections, 1.5 crore officials and security personnel will be deployed across 10.5 lakh polling stations, utilizing 55 lakh EVMs.
The ECI has called upon all stakeholders to maintain a respectful discourse and has prohibited the use of children in political campaigning.
To make sure everyone can participate in the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has introduced home voting for people aged 85 and above and for voters with a disability of 40% or more. Polling stations will also provide volunteers, wheelchairs, and transportation help for these voters.
