Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting To Be Held in 7 Phases Starting April 19

Meanwhile, the CEC has revealed the dates for Arunachal Pradesh. The General Elections in the state will be held in Phase 1 on April 19.

Elections in Sikkim will be held on April 17, while Odisha will hold the polls in two phases on May 13 and 20. Voting in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13.

Additionally, Assam will have three election dates in the state along with Chhattisgarh.

The counting for all elections, including by-elections, assembly elections, and general elections will take place on June 4.