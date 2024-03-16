Manipur: 48-Hour General Strike Cut to 24 Hours Amid Board Exams

IMPHAL: At least 13 prominent organizations in Manipur have declared to shorten the general strike from 48 hours to 24 hours, citing concerns over class 10 and class 12 board exams.

The decision was made following the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) arrest of three members of the Pambei-led National Liberation Front (UNLF) on March 13.

The strike, which was supposed to start at midnight on March 14, has been shortened to lessen the effect on the exam schedule.

Even though it will be shorter, the groups are still committed to peaceful protests like rallies, sit-ins, and torch marches, to demand the unconditional release of the arrested members.