Manipur: 48-Hour General Strike Cut to 24 Hours Amid Board Exams

IMPHAL: At least 13 prominent organizations in Manipur have declared to shorten the general strike from 48 hours to 24 hours, citing concerns over class 10 and class 12 board exams.
The decision was made following the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) arrest of three members of the Pambei-led National Liberation Front (UNLF) on March 13.
The strike, which was supposed to start at midnight on March 14, has been shortened to lessen the effect on the exam schedule.
Even though it will be shorter, the groups are still committed to peaceful protests like rallies, sit-ins, and torch marches, to demand the unconditional release of the arrested members.
The arrested individuals include important leaders like Th Thoiba, a self-proclaimed chief of the UNLF-P army, and Lieutenant Colonel Laimayum Ingba, who were caught in a joint operation by security forces led by NIA from the Kwakeithel area in Imphal West.
In a joint statement, groups such as the Federation of Civil Society Organisation, All Manipur Students’ Union, and Manpuri Women’s Federation expressed their support for the cause.
They also recognized the importance of minimizing disruptions to the education system during the current exam sessions.
The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur commenced on Friday amid the 48-hour general strike in the state.
Officials informed that 37,715 students are scheduled to take the HSLC exam at 154 centers throughout the state.
Among these students, 27 are from private institutions, 9,119 are from government schools, and 1,315 are from aided schools.
Additionally, there are 63 centers in the hill districts and 91 in the valley.
In a statement, the Education Minister urged students to maintain their focus and persevere, assuring them of the department's full support.
He also expressed his sincere appreciation to teachers for their tireless efforts and valuable contributions in preparing students for this important milestone.
