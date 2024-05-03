Lok Sabha Election: Rahul Gandhi to Contest in Raebareli; Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi

GUWAHATI: After keeping everyone waiting, the Congress finally revealed on Friday that Rahul Gandhi will run for the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, while Kishori Lal Sharma, a loyal Congress member, will run for Amethi, both of which are strongholds for the party in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress announced this on Friday, which is also the final day for submitting nomination papers for both seats. Voting for both constituencies will take place on May 20.

Rahul Gandhi, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Amethi, has been asked to run in Raebareli, which is currently held by his mother.