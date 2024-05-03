Meghalaya: Govt Vehicle Torched in Shillong amidst Petrol Bomb Attacks

SHILLONG: Shillong continues to grapple with a series of petrol bomb attacks. The latest one targeted a government vehicle belonging to the Directorate of Water Resources.
The incident occurred on Thursday night at Cleve Colony, where unknown people set fire to the vehicle with registration number ML01 A 0175.
The vehicle was parked at the Directorate of Water Resources when it caught fire. Authorities believe the attackers threw a petrol bomb from outside, completely destroying the vehicle.
Police investigations show a pattern in these attacks, with government vehicles in areas without CCTV coverage being the main targets. Police officials said they are actively following leads to catch those responsible for the arson.
This attack is part of a series of similar incidents from earlier in the week, including an assault on the Mawlai camp of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday night. Unknown attackers used petrol bombs in that incident as well.
Earlier, an office of the Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation (MGCC) was also targeted.
Fortunately, alert night watchmen averted potential disaster at the MGCC office. They extinguished flames ignited by a narrowly missed petrol bomb.
Despite the serious nature of these incidents, the identities of the perpetrators remain mysterious. This adds complexity to an already unstable situation.
There is much speculation concerning possible motives. Some police sources suggest a potential connection to recent arrests. These arrests are related to the killings of three non-tribal labourers.
In answer to the escalating violence the Meghalaya government has taken decisive action. Directives have been issued to all department heads to bolster security measures across government offices and vehicles.
These measures seek to safeguard infrastructure and personnel. This is crucial given an uncertain and potentially dangerous threat landscape.
As residents grapple with the specter of violence above their city, unease permeates. There is an urgent need for swift and effective intervention.
