Meghalaya: Govt Vehicle Torched in Shillong amidst Petrol Bomb Attacks

SHILLONG: Shillong continues to grapple with a series of petrol bomb attacks. The latest one targeted a government vehicle belonging to the Directorate of Water Resources.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Cleve Colony, where unknown people set fire to the vehicle with registration number ML01 A 0175.

The vehicle was parked at the Directorate of Water Resources when it caught fire. Authorities believe the attackers threw a petrol bomb from outside, completely destroying the vehicle.