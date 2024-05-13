Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Clashes Reported in West Bengal, Moderate Turnout Across States

NEW DELHI: As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 enters their fourth phase tensions escalate. This happens particularly in West Bengal's Durgapur as the workers from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) engage in clashes with opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members. It appears the conflicts originate from allegations of voter influence. TMC leader Ram Prasad Haldar accuses BJP supporters of attempting to manipulate votes. This has been happening since the early day's hours and they reportedly had central forces accompanying them.

"From six in the morning these BJP followers and central forces have been trying to influence the voters," explained Haldar. "We opposed their actions as did voters... They are trying to recruit polling agents from abroad... The local populace is resisting them." Haldar's statement reflects the increased tension present within the electoral process in this regional context.

In Uttar Pradesh polling is currently underway across 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. As of 9 am, voter turnout was reported at 11.67%. Election Commission reported polling began at 7 am. It is scheduled to continue until 6 pm. Throughout various states and Union Territories initiatives to increase voter participation are easily noticeable.

With the day moving forward political mobilization's intensity magnifies. Parties and leaders are putting in serious efforts to garner support for their respective agendas. The outcome of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 carries substantial implications.

The Election Commission reveals an increasing voter turnout across different states. The percentages are recorded to be steadily climbing by 11 am. Andhra Pradesh shows a turnout of 23.10%. Bihar shows 22.54%. Voters in Jammu and Kashmir make up 14.94%. Jharkhand registers 27.40%. Madhya Pradesh has a turnout of 32.38%. Maharashtra's turnout is 17.51%.

Voters in Odisha make up 23.28%. Telangana shows a turnout of 24.31%. Uttar Pradesh has a voter turnout of 27.12%. Lastly West Bengal shows highest turnout at 32.78%.