Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know the Constituencies going to polls in Phase 4

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which started on April 19, will be held in seven stages. The fourth stage is set for May 13, where 96 constituencies across 10 states and one UT will participate in the voting process.

In this phase, 1,717 candidates from 10 states and union territories are set to compete. A total of 4,264 nominations were submitted for the 96 parliamentary constituencies across these regions.

The nomination process began on April 18, with April 25, 2024 being the final date for submission in all 10 states/UTs. After review, 1,970 of these nominations were considered valid.

On May 13, all constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will participate in the voting process in a single phase. Additionally, the Assembly elections for 175 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will occur on the same day.