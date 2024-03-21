Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Directs IT Ministry To Halt Viksit Bharat WhatsApp Messages

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy) to halt the delivery of Viksit Bharat messages on WhatsApp with immediate effect.

This directive comes after the poll body received multiple complaints regarding the circulation of messages highlighting the government's initiatives on citizens’ phones despite the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the MCC (model code of conduct) coming into effect.

Henceforth, the ECI took this decision by taking into account the ongoing model code of conduct (MCC) before the general elections, scheduled for April and June.