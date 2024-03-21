Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Directs IT Ministry To Halt Viksit Bharat WhatsApp Messages

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy) to halt the delivery of Viksit Bharat messages on WhatsApp with immediate effect.
This directive comes after the poll body received multiple complaints regarding the circulation of messages highlighting the government's initiatives on citizens’ phones despite the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the MCC (model code of conduct) coming into effect.
Henceforth, the ECI took this decision by taking into account the ongoing model code of conduct (MCC) before the general elections, scheduled for April and June.
"The Commission has received complaints from various quarters that such messages are still being delivered on citizens' phones. Since the MCC is now in force, you are hereby directed to ensure forthwith that no further delivery of 'WhatsApp messages' take place during MCC period. A compliance report in this regard may be sent immediately," read the letter issued by the Election Commission of India.
Meanwhile, MeitY responded by apprising the poll body that although the letters were sent out before MCC came into force, some of them could have possibly been delivered to recipients with a delay due to systemic and network limitations.
Notably, millions of mobile phone users in India had received messages from a WhatsApp number registered to the IT ministry, which sent a letter from the “Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
The letter, signed by Modi, sought “ideas, suggestions and support” to fulfil the “resolve of building a Viksit Bharat”.
However, the opposition has slammed PM Modi by saying that the circulation of Viksit Bharat Sampark letter is a "gross violation" of the model code of conduct.
The objective of the WhatsApp message is to gather input and recommendations from citizens regarding government schemes and policies.
