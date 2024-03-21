IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Steps Down As Chennai Super Kings Captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad Announced As Replacement

NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to step down as captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has passed on the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL), marking the end of a glorious era.

“MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season,” CSK said in a statement.

The CSK fans, commonly referred to as the 'Yellow Army', will be taken aback by this sudden decision as MS Dhoni has had a successful stint, delivering five IPL titles under his captaincy, thereby earning him the title of 'Thalaiva' (Tamil for leader).