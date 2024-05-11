Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "Need 400 Seats So That Congress Can Never Rebuild Babri Masjid," Says Assam CM

BHUBANESHWAR: Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the electorate to cast their vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that it is essential for the ruling party to win a staggering 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls so as to prevent the Congress Party from rebuilding the Babri Masjid.
The Assam CM, one of the star-campaigners of the saffron party, delivered these comments while addressing a public rally in poll-bound Odisha's Malkangiri on Thursday and he posted a clip of it on the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).
"People ask us why we want 400 seats. We need 400 seats so that we can liberate other temples in India and Congress can never rebuild Babri Masjid. That's why we need to give Modi ji more than 400 seats and make him the PM," CM Sarma said in a fiery speech.
Sarma, in his speech, also highlighted that the Grand Old Party no longer questions the BJP's timeline for building the Ram Mandir.
"Earlier, Congress used to ask us the date when the Ram Temple would be built. Now they have stopped asking about it. The Congress knows we are not going to stop at the Ram Temple, we have to liberate every temple in our country. Our agenda is long," the Assam CM added.
Meanwhile, earlier on May 9, the Assam CM expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing his third term in office after the announcement of the General Election results on June 4.
He further exuded confidence in the BJP emerging victorious in the Odisha Assembly Elections and forming the state government on June 10.
"After 4th June, first, PM Modi will take oath. After that, the BJP government will take oath in Odisha on 10th June. All of us will be attending," Sarma further added.
Notably, the Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in the state of Odisha will be held in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.
