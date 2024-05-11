Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "Need 400 Seats So That Congress Can Never Rebuild Babri Masjid," Says Assam CM

BHUBANESHWAR: Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the electorate to cast their vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that it is essential for the ruling party to win a staggering 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls so as to prevent the Congress Party from rebuilding the Babri Masjid.

The Assam CM, one of the star-campaigners of the saffron party, delivered these comments while addressing a public rally in poll-bound Odisha's Malkangiri on Thursday and he posted a clip of it on the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

"People ask us why we want 400 seats. We need 400 seats so that we can liberate other temples in India and Congress can never rebuild Babri Masjid. That's why we need to give Modi ji more than 400 seats and make him the PM," CM Sarma said in a fiery speech.