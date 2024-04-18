Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 4 Voting on May 13 for 96 Seats in 10 States, Notification Out

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which will start on April and end on June 1.

The notification states that voting will happen for 96 Lok Sabha seats in 10 states: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Election Commission of India stated in its official notification that voting for the fourth phase of elections will take place on May 13 from 7 am to 6 pm.