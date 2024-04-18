Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 4 Voting on May 13 for 96 Seats in 10 States, Notification Out

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which will start on April and end on June 1.
The notification states that voting will happen for 96 Lok Sabha seats in 10 states: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.
The Election Commission of India stated in its official notification that voting for the fourth phase of elections will take place on May 13 from 7 am to 6 pm.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2024 will be held in seven phases. Phase 1 is on April 19, Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25, and Phase 7 on June 1. Vote counting will happen on June 4.
List of states going to polls in seven phases:
Phase 1: Voting will take place in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Assam, and Bihar.
Phase 2: Voting will take place in Kerala, parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, and West Bengal.
Phase 3: Gujarat, Goa, and parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam will go to the polls.
Phase 4: In this phase, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal will vote.
Phase 5: In this phase, Ladakh, and parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Bihar will undergo voting.
Phase 6: In this phase, Delhi, Haryana, and parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh will vote.
Phase 7: In the final Lok Sabha polls, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha will vote.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: