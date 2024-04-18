Assam Lok Sabha Election: 8.6M Voters to Decide Fate of 35 Candidates for 5 Seats in Phase 1

GUWAHATI: A total of 8,647,869 electors will participate in the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Assam. Among them, 4,282,887 are male, 7,364,859 are female, and 123 are identified as third gender.

There will be 40,004 polling and presiding officers involved in the elections along with 10,001 Ballot Units, 10,001 Control Units, and 10,001 VVPATs.

The Election Commission has assigned Micro-Observers to oversee critical polling stations. Moreover, a mock poll will begin 90 minutes before the actual voting starts.