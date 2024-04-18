Assam Lok Sabha Election: 8.6M Voters to Decide Fate of 35 Candidates for 5 Seats in Phase 1
GUWAHATI: A total of 8,647,869 electors will participate in the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Assam. Among them, 4,282,887 are male, 7,364,859 are female, and 123 are identified as third gender.
There will be 40,004 polling and presiding officers involved in the elections along with 10,001 Ballot Units, 10,001 Control Units, and 10,001 VVPATs.
The Election Commission has assigned Micro-Observers to oversee critical polling stations. Moreover, a mock poll will begin 90 minutes before the actual voting starts.
There are a total of 35 candidates contesting across five High Priority Constituencies in the first phase: 10-Kaziranga, 11-Sonitput, 12-Lakhimpur, 13-Dibrugarh, and 14-Jorhat.
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam has made all the necessary arrangements for the upcoming elections to ensure it is conducted in a free, fair, safe, and peaceful manner.
For the first phase, there will be a total of 10,001 polling stations and among these, 92 will be model polling stations, 11 will be managed by persons with disabilities, and 752 will be managed by females.
Webcasting will be done in all 5,509 polling stations. This will allow the Election Commission of India, the Chief Electoral Officer, and the District Election Officer to monitor the polling process live on Election Day.
All polling stations are equipped with basic amenities such as drinking water, sufficient furniture, waiting areas, toilets, adequate lighting, childcare facilities, clear signage, ramps for voters with disabilities and elderly citizens, and posters to assist voters.
Polling stations have arrangements such as transportation for elderly individuals, assistance from volunteers, and provision of wheelchairs for voters with disabilities and senior citizens.
Additionally, various IT applications such as the Voter Helpline App, KYCECI App, cVIGIL app, and the Election Helpline number 1950 are available to help voters.
