Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: All Eyes On Exit Poll Results Today As Voting Concludes

NEW DELHI: Voting for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has concluded in 57 seats across seven states and one Union Territory (UT).
The 7 phase Lok Sabha polls began on April 19 and came to an end on Saturday, June 1. With the conclusion of the polling process, all eyes are now set on the results of the exit polls.
India Today-Axis My India, ABP – C-voter, News24-Today’s Chanakya, Republic TV- PMARQ-Matrize, Times Now – Bulls Eye, NDTV India – Jan Ki Baat and TV9 Bharatavarsh – Polstart are some of the national news channels and agencies which will release their exit poll data and results after 6:30 pm today.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout was recorded at 58.3 per cent till 5 pm in the final phase of polling.
Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout of over 35% while Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest at 48.6%.
The polling was conducted for thirteen Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
As per the data obtained by the ECI, over 10.06 crore voters, including approximately 5.24 crore male, 4.82 crore female and 3574 third gender electors were eligible to exercise their democratic right during this final phase.
Polling for the earlier six phases of the election was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25.
Meanwhile, assembly polls have also been held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha.
The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will take place on June 2. Arunachal Pradesh with 60 Assembly seats and Sikkim with 32 constituencies voted on April 19.
The counting for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assemblies will be held on June 4 along with the counting of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.