Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: All Eyes On Exit Poll Results Today As Voting Concludes

NEW DELHI: Voting for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has concluded in 57 seats across seven states and one Union Territory (UT).

The 7 phase Lok Sabha polls began on April 19 and came to an end on Saturday, June 1. With the conclusion of the polling process, all eyes are now set on the results of the exit polls.

India Today-Axis My India, ABP – C-voter, News24-Today’s Chanakya, Republic TV- PMARQ-Matrize, Times Now – Bulls Eye, NDTV India – Jan Ki Baat and TV9 Bharatavarsh – Polstart are some of the national news channels and agencies which will release their exit poll data and results after 6:30 pm today.