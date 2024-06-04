Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Counting Begins at 8 am Today

GUWAHATI: The process of counting of votes to determine the outcome for more than 8,000 candidates running for 542 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections started at 8 am.

According to the Election Commission of India, a record breaking 642 million voters, including 312 million women, took part in the Lok Sabha Elections.

The elections were supervised by 68,000 monitoring teams and 15 million polling security personnel, making it the world’s largest electoral exercise.

The 2024 general elections will determine whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will secure a third term, which would put him in the same league as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who also served three consecutive terms as PM.