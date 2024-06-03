Assam: Section 144 Imposed in Jorhat Amidst Vote Counting

GUWAHATI: To ensure peace and order during vote counting process on Tuesday Jorhat district administration in Assam has enforced Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. This preventive measure is aimed at averting potential disturbances. Maintaining peaceful atmosphere in and around vote counting centers.

The administration has outlined series of stringent directives under Section 144 of CrPC. These directives intended to curb activities that could lead to disruptions. Or law and order situations during crucial period of vote counting.

Firstly, all types of processions have been strictly prohibited. This includes any form of public gathering. Or movement organized by individuals or groups. The administration has also banned chanting of slogans recognizing that such activities can potentially incite unrest.

Additionally use of loudspeakers in vicinity of vote counting center has been prohibited. This measure aimed at preventing noise pollution. And ensuring vote counting process can proceed smoothly without external disturbances.

Political parties and candidates have been explicitly instructed not to hold victory celebrations. This directive is particularly important as premature or provocative celebrations could lead to conflicts or disturbances among supporters of different political factions.

Large gatherings within 1 km radius of vote counting center are banned This restriction is designed to prevent crowding. It ensures that area around vote counting center remains orderly and manageable.

Furthermore, administration has prohibited bursting of firecrackers. Holding of parties during or after vote counting is also restricted These activities, often associated with celebrations could lead to chaotic situations.

Access to vote counting center is also strictly controlled. Only individuals with valid identification cards are permitted to enter. This measure ensures only authorized personnel are present. Thus maintaining integrity and security of vote counting process.

Inside vote counting center use of mobile phones and cameras is banned. However, journalists who have received approval from Election Commission are allowed to carry these devices. But only within the designated media cell. This provision ensures that media coverage is controlled. It does not interfere with vote counting process.

These measures reflect administration’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and peaceful vote counting process in Jorhat. Enforcement of Section 144 and associated directives aim to prevent any incidents that could disrupt proceedings. Thereby upholding democratic process in a safe and secure environment.