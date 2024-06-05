Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Pawan Kalyan Ends Decade-Long Wait with Victory in Andhra Pradesh

AMRAVATI: Five years after losing in both Assembly seats he ran for, Pawan Kalyan, the leader of Jana Sena and a popular actor, has won a seat in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

He secured victory in the Pithapuram seat in Kakinada district by defeating Vanga Geetha of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) with a margin of 70,279 votes. Pawan Kalyan received 1,34,394 votes, while Vanga Geetha, a former MP from Kakinada, garnered 64,115 votes.

The actor-turned-politician has not only achieved his first electoral victory but his party has also shown significant strength by winning all 21 Assembly seats and both Lok Sabha seats it competed for.