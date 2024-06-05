Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Pawan Kalyan Ends Decade-Long Wait with Victory in Andhra Pradesh

AMRAVATI: Five years after losing in both Assembly seats he ran for, Pawan Kalyan, the leader of Jana Sena and a popular actor, has won a seat in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.
He secured victory in the Pithapuram seat in Kakinada district by defeating Vanga Geetha of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) with a margin of 70,279 votes. Pawan Kalyan received 1,34,394 votes, while Vanga Geetha, a former MP from Kakinada, garnered 64,115 votes.
The actor-turned-politician has not only achieved his first electoral victory but his party has also shown significant strength by winning all 21 Assembly seats and both Lok Sabha seats it competed for.
After waiting for ten years, Pawan Kalyan and his party achieved significant electoral success. With 21 seats, they became the second largest party in the 175-member Assembly, surpassing the YSRCP, which only secured 11 seats.
This was a major moment for Pawan Kalyan, who had initiated an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and later convinced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join forces against the YSRCP led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The alliance swept the elections, winning 164 Assembly seats and 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.
Pawan Kalyan's victory, as the younger brother of megastar Chiranjeevi, brought immense joy to the family. Chiranjeevi, who had a difficult time in politics previously, along with Pawan Kalyan's other actor brother Naga Babu, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, nephew Allu Arjun, and other family members, congratulated him.
Pawan Kalyan's wife Konidala Anna (formerly known as Anna Lezhneva) and son celebrated his victory with him.
Known as Power Star, Pawan Kalyan campaigned in Pithapuram for over a month and a half, conducting road shows. His nephew and actor Varun Tej also participated in the energetic campaign by organizing a road show.
