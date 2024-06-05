Sikkim's New Government to be Sworn in at Paljor Stadium on June 9

He explained that the choice of Palzor Stadium was due to the desire of party operators and the public to have it in an open space similar to the 2019 event. He congratulated Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and all BJP members, and expressed the desire of the country to form an NDA government.

The chief minister also congratulated the entire NDA, saying they would form the government. He expressed his intention to invite all senior ministers of the North East to the ceremony and would attend depending on their availability.

The event is expected to be an important event in Sikkim politics, marking the progress and new beginning of the Prem Singh Tamang government. Emphasizing the importance of the event, all Chief Ministers of North East have been invited.