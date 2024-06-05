Sikkim's New Government to be Sworn in at Paljor Stadium on June 9

GANGTOK: The new government of Prem Singh Tamang 2.0 will be sworn in on June 9, 2024 at Paljor Stadium. The program is expected to increase public interest in politics.
The decision to hold the ceremony at the Paljor Stadium was taken as the banquet industry and the general public wanted to repeat the success of the 2019 event held there
Prem Singh Tamang addressed the upcoming ceremony and welcomed political dignitaries and political parties. He said the swearing-in ceremony would be held on June 9 at Paljor Stadium.
He explained that the choice of Palzor Stadium was due to the desire of party operators and the public to have it in an open space similar to the 2019 event. He congratulated Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and all BJP members, and expressed the desire of the country to form an NDA government.
The chief minister also congratulated the entire NDA, saying they would form the government. He expressed his intention to invite all senior ministers of the North East to the ceremony and would attend depending on their availability.
The event is expected to be an important event in Sikkim politics, marking the progress and new beginning of the Prem Singh Tamang government. Emphasizing the importance of the event, all Chief Ministers of North East have been invited.
The Sikkim Krantikar Morcha (SKM) won 31 out of 32 seats and swept the state assembly elections threatening to form the next government. Incumbent Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM leader Prem Singh Tamang won the election from Rhenock Assembly seat.
Tamang defeated Somnath Poudyal by over 7,000 votes. The Sikkim chief minister secured 10,094 votes while Poudyal secured 3,050 votes. The SKM Tamang boss met the governor and dropped rumors that he would form the next government.
Tamang contested the assembly elections for two seats and won both. His wife Krishna Kumari Rai also won the election from Namchi-Singhithang Assembly segment defeating Opposition candidate Bimal Rai. Krishna Kumari Rai won the election by a margin of 5,302 votes, securing 7,907 votes.
