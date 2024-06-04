Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: PM Modi Set to Make A Comeback from Varanasi for 3rd Time

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is comfortably close to victory as he has a lead of about 1.5 lakh votes over his nearest rival Ajay Rai of the Congress.
PM Modi is scheduled to return from Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh for the third consecutive time. As per trends till 4.02 pm, he has secured 609735 votes while Congress’s Ajay Rai polled 458681 votes.
One of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi has twice been elected from Varanasi while serving as the Prime Minister of India. Varanasi voted for the third time on June 1 in the final and seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won two consecutive terms from the constituency – 2014 and 2019 and is again the BJP candidate in 2024 for the Lok Sabha elections.
A total of 41 candidates filed nomination papers for Varanasi constituency in UP. However, one candidate voluntarily withdrew, leaving a total of 40 candidates in the fray.
After the vetting process, seven candidates won and remained in the fray. One of them is Congress’s Ajay Roy.
In the 2014 elections, 41 candidates, including 19 independents, contested against Modi in Varanasi. But the number of candidates seeking to challenge the president in the 2019 elections was reduced to 26, of which eight are independents.
In Prime Minister Modi’s first contest from Varanasi in 2014, he won with 3.72 crore votes, a vote share of 56.37%.
In the 2019 elections, when PM Modi again contested from Varanasi and his government came to power at the Centre, his victory increased to 4.59 lakh votes, accounting for 63.6% of the vote share;
Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency in eastern Uttar Pradesh, came under the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Gujarat decided to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the seat.
Modi became the Prime Minister for the first time from Varanasi in 2014 and then returned to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 after which he became the Prime Minister of the country for the second time.
