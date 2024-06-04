Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: PM Modi Set to Make A Comeback from Varanasi for 3rd Time

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is comfortably close to victory as he has a lead of about 1.5 lakh votes over his nearest rival Ajay Rai of the Congress.

PM Modi is scheduled to return from Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh for the third consecutive time. As per trends till 4.02 pm, he has secured 609735 votes while Congress’s Ajay Rai polled 458681 votes.

One of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi has twice been elected from Varanasi while serving as the Prime Minister of India. Varanasi voted for the third time on June 1 in the final and seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.