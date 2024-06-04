Lok Sabha Election 2023 Results: BJP Leading in Both Seats in Tripura

AGARTALA: The BJP candidates for the two seats in Tripura are leading in the counting of two Lok Sabha seats which began at 8.30 am today.
BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb, who contested from West Parliamentary Assembly constituency, is leading with 8,56,553 votes, followed by Ashish Kumar Saha from Indian Block with 2,62,151 votes.
Meanwhile, in the Eastern (Tribal) parliamentary constituency, BJP candidate Kriti Devi Singh is leading with 7,67,071 votes, followed by Indi block, CPIM candidate Rajendra Reng with 2,87,386 votes.
Responding to this, BJP national president Rajib Bhattacharya said that there is no doubt that Narendra Modi will be the prime minister of the country as the BJP is leading the way.
The results reflect the trust and confidence of the people in PM Modi. I want to congratulate the people of this country and country. The BJP is also leading in both the Tripura seats. Our main policy is to collect the security deposit,” he said.
The BJP chief also said that people have rejected the unholy alliance between the CPIM and the Congress.
Earlier, the Congress MLA and an invitee member of Congress Working Committee Sudip Roy Barman reacted to the exit poll predictions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government's return to power and claimed that the exit polls were 'concocted and fabricated'.
The Congress MLA also slammed the Election Commission (EC) for failing to ensure a level playing field for the opposition.
Meanwhile, reacting to the exit poll predictions that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would retain a commanding majority at the Centre, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee congratulated party members and declared that the party's motto, "400 Paar", would indeed come to pass.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised to retain power at the Centre with a thumping majority and register its third straight win in the Lok Sabha polls, exit polls predicted on Saturday.
