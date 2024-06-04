Lok Sabha Election 2023 Results: BJP Leading in Both Seats in Tripura

AGARTALA: The BJP candidates for the two seats in Tripura are leading in the counting of two Lok Sabha seats which began at 8.30 am today.

BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb, who contested from West Parliamentary Assembly constituency, is leading with 8,56,553 votes, followed by Ashish Kumar Saha from Indian Block with 2,62,151 votes.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern (Tribal) parliamentary constituency, BJP candidate Kriti Devi Singh is leading with 7,67,071 votes, followed by Indi block, CPIM candidate Rajendra Reng with 2,87,386 votes.