Lok Sabha Elections: Election Commission Prohibits Exit Polls from April 19 to June 1

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has announced a ban on conducting, publishing, or publicizing exit polls from 7:00 am on April 19 to 6:30 pm on June 1, when votes will be cast for the Lok Sabha and four state assembly elections.
The notification issued on Thursday also stated that according to the rules of the Representation of the People Act, showing any election-related content, such as the results of opinion polls or surveys, on any electronic media, would be prohibited during the 48 hours ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll.
In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim are also holding general elections.
Meanwhile, by-elections are being held for 25 assembly constituencies in 12 states during this period.
The Election Commission stated that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken on June 4.
Election Dates:
Phase 1 – April 19, 2024
Phase 2 – April 26, 2024
Phase 3 – May 7, 2024
Phase 4 – May 13, 2024
Phase 5 – May 20, 2024
Phase 6 – May 25, 2024
Phase 7 – June 1, 2024
Counting on June 4, 2024
CEC Rajiv Kumar has released a large number of key statistics regarding the elections. This year, 97 crore citizens are registered to vote, comprising 49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female voters. There are 1.82 crore first-time voters and 21.5 crore young voters between 18 and 30 years old.
Additionally, there are 88.4 lakh specially-abled voters. To facilitate the elections, 1.5 crore officials and security personnel will be deployed across 10.5 lakh polling stations, utilizing 55 lakh EVMs.
The ECI has called upon all stakeholders to maintain a respectful discourse and has prohibited the use of children in political campaigning.
To make sure everyone can participate in the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has introduced home voting for people aged 85 and above and for voters with a disability of 40% or more. Polling stations will also provide volunteers, wheelchairs, and transportation help for these voters.
