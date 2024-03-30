Lok Sabha Elections: Election Commission Prohibits Exit Polls from April 19 to June 1

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has announced a ban on conducting, publishing, or publicizing exit polls from 7:00 am on April 19 to 6:30 pm on June 1, when votes will be cast for the Lok Sabha and four state assembly elections.

The notification issued on Thursday also stated that according to the rules of the Representation of the People Act, showing any election-related content, such as the results of opinion polls or surveys, on any electronic media, would be prohibited during the 48 hours ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll.

In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim are also holding general elections.

Meanwhile, by-elections are being held for 25 assembly constituencies in 12 states during this period.

The Election Commission stated that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken on June 4.