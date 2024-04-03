Lok Sabha Elections: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi submitted his application to run for the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala on Wednesday.

Gandhi was joined by prominent leaders like KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala, PK Kunhailikutty, and Panakkad Sayed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal.

He submitted the nomination papers to Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj at her office in Kalpetta.