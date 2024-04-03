Assam Government Declares Paid Holiday for Voting Days in Lok Sabha Polls

GUWAHATI: The government of Assam has decided that employees of public and private organizations will have a paid holiday on the voting days for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Labour Welfare Department of the Government of Assam has issued a notification stating that there will be a holiday in offices and workplaces in all parliamentary constituencies that are scheduled for voting on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

The holiday has been announced so that all employees can vote in the three phases of the elections.