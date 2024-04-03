Assam Government Declares Paid Holiday for Voting Days in Lok Sabha Polls

GUWAHATI: The government of Assam has decided that employees of public and private organizations will have a paid holiday on the voting days for the Lok Sabha elections.
The Labour Welfare Department of the Government of Assam has issued a notification stating that there will be a holiday in offices and workplaces in all parliamentary constituencies that are scheduled for voting on April 19, April 26, and May 7.
The holiday has been announced so that all employees can vote in the three phases of the elections.
The announcement stated, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare as Paid Holiday on the day of polls of General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024 1st phase being on 19th April/2024, 2nd phase on 26th April/2024 and 3rd phase on 7th May/2024 in all Factories, Plantations (including tea plantations), Shops & Commercial Establishment, Establishments for Public Entertainment or Amusement, Contractors' Establishment, Farms and such other Industries/ Workshop, Commercial & Business Establishment and Banking Institution etc. to enable the Workers/ Employees to cast their votes in the three phases of General Election, 2024 to the Parliamentary Constituencies of Assam.”
It also mentioned that voters registered in a constituency where voting is taking place will get a paid holiday if they are working outside that constituency, as per section 135B of the R.P. ACT, 1951.
Additionally, the notification stated that voters from neighboring states who are working in districts adjacent to Assam are also eligible for a paid holiday on the polling days in those neighboring states.
The polls in Assam will be held in three phases – April 19, April 26 and May 7.
The 14 constituencies of Assam have been divided into three phases for voting. The first phase scheduled for April 19 will include Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh.
In the second phase Diphu, Silchar, Karimganj, Darrang-Udalguri, and Nagaon will vote on 26 April. Lastly, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Dhubri will vote in the third phase on 7 May.
