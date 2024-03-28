Lok Sabha Polls: Savitri Jindal, India's Richest Woman, Quits Congress; May Join BJP

GUWAHATI: In a major setback, the wealthiest woman in India, Savitri Jindal, quit the Congress party on Thursday and is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The incident follows her son, Naveen Jindal, a former Congress Member of Parliament, who recently joined BJP ahead of the general elections.

Savitri Jindal holds a ministerial position in the Congress-led government in Haryana and is also a Member of Parliament of the legislative assembly.

Savitri, the chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, has a net worth of $29.1 billion, making her the wealthiest woman in India according to Forbes India’s “Top 10 richest women in India 2024” list.