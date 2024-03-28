Tamil Nadu: 9 lemons believed to ‘cure infertility’ sold for Rs 2.36 lakhs

CHENNAI: In a surprising turn of events, nine lemons were reportedly sold at an auction for Rs 2.36 lakh at a temple in the Villupuran district of Tamil Nadu.

Devotes believed that eating these lemons, which were placed on the sacred spear of the temple deity, could cure infertility.

As per a report by The Times of India, the temple management for Lord Muruga auctioned the lemons during the annual Panguni Uthiram festival. Childless couples are the main visitors to the temple during this festival, as they buy lemons at the auction.