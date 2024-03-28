Tamil Nadu: 9 lemons believed to ‘cure infertility’ sold for Rs 2.36 lakhs

CHENNAI: In a surprising turn of events, nine lemons were reportedly sold at an auction for Rs 2.36 lakh at a temple in the Villupuran district of Tamil Nadu.
Devotes believed that eating these lemons, which were placed on the sacred spear of the temple deity, could cure infertility.
As per a report by The Times of India, the temple management for Lord Muruga auctioned the lemons during the annual Panguni Uthiram festival. Childless couples are the main visitors to the temple during this festival, as they buy lemons at the auction.
Devotees believe that the lemon spiked on the spear on the first day of the nine-day festival is the most powerful. Following this, a couple bought that lemon for Rs 50,500, this year.
During the nine-day festival, a priest reportedly ties one lemon to a deity’s spear every day.
The report of TOI also includes quotes from the villagers, mentioning that people hoping to have a baby, as well as businessmen and traders, competed for the lemons as they believed that these lemons bring good luck.
People who purchase lemons must take a ritual bath and then kneel before the priest to offer the lemons.
In 2018, at a temple festival in Erode district, a lemon was sold for Rs 7,600 at an auction, this auction took place during Mahashivaratri festival at the Pazhathinni Karuppannan temple.
Lemons are highly respected in spirituality across different cultures, often representing purity, cleansing, and protection against negative energies. In many places in India, people hang lemons and green chilies on doorsteps and inside vehicles to supposedly ward off evil spirits.
Additionally, lemons are also used in rituals related to black magic.
