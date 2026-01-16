Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls for ethical AI and accountable social media in Democracy

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing economies under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is increasingly being looked at for guidance in addressing global challenges.

Addressing the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), Birla said the event aims to provide a crucial platform for lawmakers to exchange best practices, new initiatives, and experiences related to parliamentary democracy, at a time when democratic institutions worldwide are facing rapid technological and social change.

Highlighting India's democratic journey, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that over the past seven decades, Parliament and State Legislatures have strengthened democracy through people-centric policies and welfare-oriented laws.

He also underlined the role of India's impartial and transparent electoral system in ensuring broad citizen participation and deepening public trust.

Addressing delegates, including 61 Speakers and Presiding Officers from 42 Commonwealth countries and four semi-autonomous parliaments, Birla said India, known as the "Mother of Democracy," continues to strengthen democratic dialogue, cooperation, and shared values through its robust parliamentary traditions.

Birla noted that Parliament and the government have jointly repealed outdated laws and enacted time-relevant, public-interest legislation, enabling India to move steadily towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation. (ANI)

