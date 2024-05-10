Loyalties, like the fragrance of Ittar, last long in Kannauj

Kannauj: ‘Ittar’, a non-alcohol based perfume, is known for being long-lasting and loyalties in Kannauj, the nation’s Ittar hub, also last long. People here develop loyalties with leaders and parties and do not change them every five years. For the SP and BJP candidates in Kannauj, this is a major advantage.

The Lok Sabha elections in Kannauj that goes to polls on May 13, turned high profile after SP President Akhilesh Yadav threw his hat into the ring here.

Former Uttar Pradesh (UP) CM, Akhilesh Yadav is contesting against Subrat Pathak, the sitting BJP MP, who defeated Dimple Yadav in 2019. Pathak says that ex-CM Akhilesh’s entry has not made any difference to his prospects.

He says the election has only become like “a World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan” where the result is already known to all. He is confident that the work done by the double engine governments will ensure a smooth victory for the BJP.

SP chief Akhilesh’s presence in the fray, meanwhile, has enthused the party cadres. The SP office in Sadar area is buzzing with activity as motorcycles whizz in and out. Dimple Yadav and daughter Aditi Yadav are now campaigning for Akhilesh in Kannauj.

Prabal Pratap Singh, party in-charge for Kannauj Assembly constituency, says, “The excitement of voters and workers here speaks for itself. This time we are winning with a huge margin.”

Publicity vans are being sent out to all corners of the constituency and young men can be seen carrying bundles of campaign material for distribution among voters. Others are busy cross-checking the details of voters at every booth.

The constituency has over 19 lakh voters, with Muslims accounting for around 3 lakh and Brahmins and Yadavs being slightly more than 2.5 lakh each. Dalits, who constitute the biggest chunk with a population of over 4 lakh, may play a decisive role. Rajputs, Vaishyas, Lodhs, and Kurmis are also present in significant numbers.

“If you exclude Jatavs, the rest of the Dalits have always been with the BJP. They are also the beneficiaries of various government schemes and their loyalty cannot be doubted,” says Vinay Awasthi, a BJP leader. Though Dalits form a major chunk of the population, the BSP has never won the seat because Dalits here do not vote on caste lines. “We vote for those who get our work done,” says Umesh Gautam, a Jatav.

Dalits are largely disillusioned with the BSP because the party has never fielded ‘strong candidates’. The BSP has fielded Imran Bin Jafar, who is likely to split Muslim votes in the constituency. (IANS)

