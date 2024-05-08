Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Assam Records Highest Voter Turnout At 81.61%

GUWAHATI: As the polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded peacefully on May 7, Assam recorded the highest voter turnout among all the states and union territories that exercised their democratic franchise.

On the contrary, the voter turnout in other parts of the country did not witness such a high number during the third phase of polling when compared to the northeastern region of India.

Instead, the electorate in other parts of the country did not show up in large numbers to the polling booth, thereby resulting in a decline in voter turnout.