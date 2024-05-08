Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Assam Records Highest Voter Turnout At 81.61%

GUWAHATI: As the polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded peacefully on May 7, Assam recorded the highest voter turnout among all the states and union territories that exercised their democratic franchise.
On the contrary, the voter turnout in other parts of the country did not witness such a high number during the third phase of polling when compared to the northeastern region of India.
Instead, the electorate in other parts of the country did not show up in large numbers to the polling booth, thereby resulting in a decline in voter turnout.
The democratic process to elect the MP's of four Parliamentary constituencies - Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar - concluded peacefully in Assam during the third phase on May 7.
Assam recorded an impressive 81.61% voter turnout in the final phase of polling in the state. This figure happens to be the highest among all the 11 states and union territories that took part in the world's largest election.
As per the data released by the Election Commission of India, polling in the third phase witnessed 64.4% national voter turnout, where Assam recorded the highest response at 81.61%
It is followed by West Bengal at 75.79%, Goa at 75.20%, Chhattisgarh at 71.06%, Karnataka at 70.41%, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu at 69.87%, Madhya Pradesh at 66.05%, Maharashtra at 61.44%, Gujarat at 58.98%, Bihar at 58.18% and Uttar Pradesh at 57.34%
Altogether, 93 parliamentary constituencies went to elect their representatives to the 18th Lok Sabha.
It is worth mentioning that the northeast sends 25 MP's to the lower house of the Parliament, of which, 14 come from Assam.
The counting of votes will take place on 4 June (after four more phases of polling scheduled for 13, 20, 25 May and 1 June) and the results will be declared on the same day.