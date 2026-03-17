LPG bookings decline as consumer panic eases; Govt cracks down on hoarding

NEW DELHI: There has been a decline in LPG bookings as panic eased among consumers over the availability of domestic gas, while raids are being conducted across states to check hoarding and black marketing, an official statement said on Monday.

PIB India posted on X that there has been a drop in LPG bookings, "with about 77 lakh bookings recorded on 14th March 2026 compared to 88.8 lakh bookings on 13th March 2026".

"Online LPG cylinder bookings increased from 84 percent to about 87 percent, and there has been no reported dry-outs at LPG distributorships," the post added.

It further stated that raids are being conducted across states to check hoarding and black marketing, and 22 states and Union Territories (UTs) have established control rooms to monitor the situation.

Consumers are requested to avoid panic bookings, use digital booking platforms and avoid unnecessary visits to LPG distributors, the statement suggested. (IANS)

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