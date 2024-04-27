LS polls: Madhya Pradesh records 46.50% voter turnout

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh recorded 46.50 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm in the second phase of polling for six parliamentary seats in the state, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India. The polling for the six parliamentary seats— Tikamgarh (SC), Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa and Hoshangabad— began on Friday at 7 am in the state.

Of these, Hoshangabad is leading the voter turnout charts with 55.79 per cent voting followed by Tikamgarh 48.76 per cent, Satna 47.68 per cent, Khajuraho 43.89 per cent Damoh 45.69 per cent, and Rewa 37.55 per cent till 3 pm so far in the state.

Earlier, the polling percentage in the state stood at 38.96 per cent till 1 pm, 28.15 per cent till 11 am and 13.82 per cent till 9 am in the second phase of LS polls in the state.

Besides, during the first phase of voting on April 19, the state recorded 53.40 percent voting till 3 pm and the final voter turnout stood at 67.08 per cent in the first phase of polling in the state. Six parliamentary seats—Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara—went to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan addressed a press conference and said the polling for the second phase began at all 12,828 polling stations at 7 am and was going on peacefully across the state.

“Today, the polling in the second phase of LS polls started at 7 am at all the 12,828 polling stations of the six parliamentary seats in the state. The polling is going on peacefully across the state. The voter turnout stood at 28.15 per cent in the first four hours till 11 am in the state. During the previous 2019 general elections, the polling percentage was almost the same in the second phase till 11am,” Rajan said. (IANS)

