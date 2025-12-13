Luthra brothers' deportation procedures in process: Goa Police

PANAJI: Deportation procedures of the Luthra brothers from Thailand are underway, and the Goa Police are in continuous coordination with central agencies, police said in a press note on Friday. According to the Goa Police, police custody of another accused in the club fire, which killed 25 people, Bharat Kohli, has been extended by six days for further investigation.

The Session Court, Mapusa, has issued notice in connection with the anticipatory bail applications filed by Sarpanch Roshan Redkar and Secretary Raghuvir Bagkar, both of Arpora Panchayat. Goa Police sought time to file a detailed reply, and the Court has granted time until December 16 at 2:30 PM for filing the reply and for arguments, the press note said.

Over 50 statements have been recorded so far of the persons connected with this incident, which also includes officials, workers and victims.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok is actively coordinating with the Thai authorities regarding the ongoing case linked to the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, involving Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, said sources on Friday.

According to the sources, the two individuals were detained in Phuket following intervention by the Embassy. Thai authorities are currently processing the matter under local law, including steps to deport them to India. (ANI)

