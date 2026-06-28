‘Made in India’ is a national responsibility, not just a label: Minister Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Indian entrepreneurs should be mindful that they are representing the country when labelling a product ‘Made in India’.

In a post on X, the minister said that quality is a national responsibility for Indian entrepreneurs.

He cited the example of Aqeel Panaruna from Ambur, Tamil Nadu, founder of Florence Shoe Company, whom he met at the Business Plenary Session in London.

Aqeel shared the experience of an international customer spotting a luxury Hugo Boss shoe at Cairo Airport, checking the label and seeing the words ‘Made in India’ — a product manufactured by his company.

“For entrepreneurs like Aqeel, quality is not just a corporate metric, it is a national responsibility. His work has not only put Indian craftsmanship on global shelves for iconic brands but has also driven large-scale rural employment, championed women’s empowerment in manufacturing, and pioneered sustainable zero liquid discharge technologies,” the minister lauded.

As we strengthen the India-UK trade corridors, entrepreneurs like him are proving to the world that BRAND INDIA stands at the very top tier, he added. Goyal congratulated entrepreneurs like Aqeel, who make the ‘Made in India’ label a symbol of trust, excellence, and pride and set global benchmarks. (IANS)

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