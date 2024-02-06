Madhya Pradesh: 11 Killed, More than 50 Injured in Firecracker Factory Blast in Harda

BHOPAL: A devastating incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Harda town, as a firecracker manufacturing unit experienced a catastrophic blast, resulting in the loss of 11 lives, injuries to over 50 individuals, and the destruction of nearly 60 nearby houses. The explosion, which occurred in the morning, led to a chaotic scene captured in social media videos, with people scrambling to escape amidst the explosions.

Harda Collector Rishi Garg provided initial details, stating, “An explosion took place in a firecracker factory today morning. Rescue operation is underway. The injured are getting treatment in the District Hospital and seriously injured patients are being shifted to Bhopal and Indore."

Harda’s Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kanchan, described the scale of the blast, saying, "A massive explosion took place in the factory on Tuesday morning. The whole city was engulfed with black smoke." Fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the site from neighboring areas, including Harda, Betul, Khandwa, and Narmadapuram.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, alarmed by the tragedy, engaged with officials to gather details of the incident. Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari, and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar were sent to assess the situation and conduct an aerial survey. Hospitals in Indore, Bhopal, and the AIIMS in the state capital were directed to prepare burn units for emergency cases. Fire brigades from Indore and Bhopal rushed to the scene to combat the blaze.

Chief Minister Yadav, addressing the press, outlined the immediate response, "Over 50 ambulances were sent to the spot. Our minister Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home, and around 400 police officials have left for the spot. We are trying to control the fire and provide immediate assistance to the injured. We will provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased, and the injured will be given free treatment." He also announced that the Home Secretary would investigate the incident and submit a detailed report.