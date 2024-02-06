Assam: Police Officer Arrested for Bribery, Tarnishing Force's Reputation

HAILAKANDI: In a shocking incident that has cast a shadow on the reputation of the Assam police, Lance Nayak Gouidur Rahman Barbhuiya from Hailakandi Police Station was arrested last night by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department in Guwahati. The arrest came as he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe at the police station, allegedly in exchange for providing relief in a specific criminal case.

The incident occurred last night when Lance Nayak Barbhuiya was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe at the police station. The bribe was solicited from a relative of an individual who had been arrested, with the promise of providing relief in a specific criminal case. Sources within the police department revealed that Barbhuiya had accumulated Rs. 6,000 in bribes in exchange for facilitating the detained person.

According to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit, the arrest has been confirmed and shared on their verified Facebook account. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Assam, GP Singh, also made an official statement regarding the arrest of Lance Nayak in Hailakandi. The officer is said to have been arrested while still in the process of accepting the bribe.

It is reported that Lance Nayak Gouidur Rahman Barbhuiya has been known to engage in the illicit practice of collecting bribes while in police uniform, further eroding public trust in law enforcement. The arrest has sparked discussions about the need for stringent measures to curb corruption within the police force and ensure the integrity of law enforcement agencies.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit, responsible for the successful apprehension, has taken swift action against the accused officer. Lance Nayak Barbhuiya has been escorted to Guwahati by the vigilant team, where further investigations into the extent of his involvement in corrupt practices are expected to take place.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in maintaining public trust and upholding the principles of justice. The Assam police will now be under increased scrutiny to address internal issues and implement measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, restoring faith in the integrity of the force.