Madhya Pradesh: Cheetah Gives Birth To 3 Cubs at Kuno National Park

BHOPAL: A Namibian Cheetah going by the name of ‘Jwala’ had given birth to three cubs at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on the 23rd of January, 2024. Prior to this, Jwala (Namibian name Siyaya) had welcomed four cubs last March. Tragically, only one of those cubs managed to survive.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav took to his X handle to share the news. He congratulated all the wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers.

‘’Kuno’s new cubs! A Namibian Cheetah Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat’s wildlife thrive,” the Minister said in his X post.

Earlier this month, officials of the Kuno National Park had reported the birth of three cubs to another Namibian Cheetah going by the name of ‘Aasha’.

It is worth noting that Cheetah’s were declared extinct in India in 1952. Henceforth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook the initiative to re-introduce the big cats in India and launched the ambitious ‘Project Cheetah’.

Jwala and Aasha were among the Cheetahs transferred to India from Namibia under this project.

Meanwhile, the first batch of eight cheetahs which were brought from Namibia was introduced in India in September 2022 under Project Cheetah.

Subsequently, the second batch of 12 cheetahs were flown in from South Africa and released in Kuno National Park in February 2023.

Last week, a cheetah trans-located from Namibia, passed away at Kuno National Park. Seven adult cheetahs and three cubs born in India have died so far since March 2023.

The Supreme Court, in May 2023, had raised concern over the death of the big cats and asked the Central Government to file a detailed affidavit citing the reasons behind the deaths and remedial measures taken to prevent the deaths.