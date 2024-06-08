Madhya Pradesh: Farmer's Daughter Overcomes Class 11 Setback to Become Deputy Collector
BHOPAL: A farmer's daughter, who once failed her Class 11 exams, has now become a deputy collector after securing sixth rank in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams.
Priyal Yadav’s story is inspiring, and shows that hard work and perseverance can help overcome obstacles.
The 27-year-old said she was up till class 10. However, due to pressure from relatives, she chose to study physics, chemistry, and mathematics in Class 11 despite having no interest in these subjects and ended up failing physics.
However, she stated that failing physics was the only time she failed in her academic life.
In 2019, Priyal secured 19th position in the MPPSC examination and was elected as a district secretary. In 2020, he was appointed assistant chief of the 34th Division of Cooperatives.
Priyal, who is currently working as a district secretary in Indore, secured the sixth rank in the 2021 MPPSC exam, the results of which were declared on Wednesday evening.
Her father works as a farmer while her mother is a homemaker.
Priyal, who is now aiming to become an IAS officer, said she comes from a rural area where girls are often married at a young age. However, she explained that her parents did not force her to get married early, but gave her the freedom to focus on her studies.
She expressed her desire to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination while working as Deputy Collector in the state.
Priyal was among the 10 candidates selected for the post of Deputy Collector in the 2021 MPPSC exam, an official said.
An advertisement was released for the recruitment of 290 positions through the MPPSC 2021. However, due to a pending case in the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding the allocation of 27 percent reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in government jobs, the results for 87 percent of the positions have been announced so far.
The selection process for the remaining 13 percent of positions will be completed after the court delivers its verdict on the case, the official explained.
