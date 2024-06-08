Madhya Pradesh: Farmer's Daughter Overcomes Class 11 Setback to Become Deputy Collector

BHOPAL: A farmer's daughter, who once failed her Class 11 exams, has now become a deputy collector after securing sixth rank in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams.

Priyal Yadav’s story is inspiring, and shows that hard work and perseverance can help overcome obstacles.

The 27-year-old said she was up till class 10. However, due to pressure from relatives, she chose to study physics, chemistry, and mathematics in Class 11 despite having no interest in these subjects and ended up failing physics.

However, she stated that failing physics was the only time she failed in her academic life.