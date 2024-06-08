Media Mogul and Ramoji Film City Founder Ramoji Rao Dies at 87

HYDERABAD: Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, the head of the Telugu news and entertainment network ETV and the founder of Ramoji Film City, died at the age of 87 in Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

Rao had been receiving treatment for the past few days and passed away at 4:50 am, according to ETV Telangana, one of the Ramoji Group channels.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee is known for founding the Ramoji Group, which owns the famous Ramoji Film City in Telangana’s capital. His body has been moved to his residence at the Film City.

