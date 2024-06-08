Media Mogul and Ramoji Film City Founder Ramoji Rao Dies at 87

HYDERABAD: Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, the head of the Telugu news and entertainment network ETV and the founder of Ramoji Film City, died at the age of 87 in Hyderabad on Saturday morning.
Rao had been receiving treatment for the past few days and passed away at 4:50 am, according to ETV Telangana, one of the Ramoji Group channels.
The Padma Vibhushan awardee is known for founding the Ramoji Group, which owns the famous Ramoji Film City in Telangana’s capital. His body has been moved to his residence at the Film City.
He led the Ramoji Group, managing numerous assets including the famous Ramoji Film City, the world's largest film production facility.
The group also owns major media outlets like the Eenadu newspaper, the ETV Network of TV channels, and the film production company Usha Kiran Movies.
His various business ventures include Margadarsi Chit Fund, the Dolphin Group of hotels, Kalanjali shopping mall, Priya pickles, and Mayuri Film Distributors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow at his death, calling him a visionary who transformed Indian media.
Modi said on X that Rao's significant contributions have left a lasting impact on journalism and the film industry.
According to reports, Ramoji Rao had previously battled and successfully recovered from colon cancer a few years ago.
In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.
The Telangana Government decided to perform Ramoji Rao's last rites with state honors.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy issued orders through the Chief Secretary to the Rangareddy Collector and Cyberabad Commissioner to oversee the arrangements.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy taking to X, wrote, “Without Ramoji Rao, the Telugu press and media sector will never be able to fill the gap. Praying to God to rest his soul in peace… My deepest condolences to the family members.”
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and the Andhra Pradesh CM-designate Chandrababu Naidu in a post said, “His death is a great loss not only for the Telugu people….for the country as well… He was a pinnacle in the field of media. I was associated with Sri Ramoji Rao for four decades. His way of saying good is good and bad is bad… brought me closer to him.”
