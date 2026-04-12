Madhya Pradesh: Indian-born cheetah gives birth to 4 cubs at Kuno National Park

NEW DELHI: India's ambitious cheetah reintroduction project has achieved a significant milestone as an Indian-born female Cheetah has given birth to four cubs in the wild at Kuno National Park situated in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the information and described the development as a "historic moment" in a post on social media.

"Kuno milestone moment! A historic moment unfolds at Kuno National Park as an Indian-born female Cheetah of Gamini, aged 25 months, has given birth to four cubs in the wild--marking a major milestone in India's cheetah conservation journey. Having been in the wild for over a year, this is the first recorded birth in the wild since the reintroduction began in 2022, and notably, the first such instance involving an Indian-born female," the Union Minister said in a post on X. (ANI)

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