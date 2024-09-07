Madhya Pradesh: Major Tragedy Averted As Indore-Jabalpur Express Train Derails; No Casualties

JABALPUR: A major tragedy was averted as two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Express train derailed on Saturday morning when it was about to arrive at the Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh.

Fortunately, no passengers onboard the train was injured in the incident that took place at around 5.40 am, railway officials informed.

According to the railway officials, restoration work is going on and a committee has been constituted to investigate the matter.

It may be noted that Jabalpur station falls under the purview of West Central Railway (WCR) zone.