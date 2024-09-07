Madhya Pradesh: Major Tragedy Averted As Indore-Jabalpur Express Train Derails; No Casualties

JABALPUR: A major tragedy was averted as two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Express train derailed on Saturday morning when it was about to arrive at the Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh.
Fortunately, no passengers onboard the train was injured in the incident that took place at around 5.40 am, railway officials informed.
According to the railway officials, restoration work is going on and a committee has been constituted to investigate the matter.
It may be noted that Jabalpur station falls under the purview of West Central Railway (WCR) zone.
"Two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Superfast Express (22191) derailed when the train was approaching platform number 6 of the Jabalpur station," an official said.
The official added that the derailed coaches were attached just behind the engine, adding that the derailment took place around 50 metres away from the platform.
"The train's scheduled arrival time is 5.35 am. The derailment occurred at 5.38 am when the train was about to enter the Jabalpur station. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train and saved other coaches from getting dragged. Two coaches adjoining the engine got derailed, but fortunately, no passenger was injured in the incident," Madhur Verma, senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of WCR's Jabalpur Rail Division said.
Verma informed that the passengers onboard got off the train and traffic on the adjoining tracks was stopped for around half an hour.
The top railway official further said that a multi-departmental inquiry committee has been formed to carry out a probe.
He concluded by saying that there was no major impact on the railway traffic as only platform number six of the station was closed for operations.
Meanwhile, Harshit Shrivastava, chief public relations officer of the West Central Railway informed that the train was running at the dead-stop speed of 5 kmph when the incident occurred.
He said that a thorough probe will determine the cause behind the derailment, adding that railway traffic on the route was normal and efforts to re-rail the derailed coaches were on.