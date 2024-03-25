Madhya Pradesh: Massive Fire Leaves 13 Priests Injured at Ujjain Mahakal Temple During Holi Celebrations

UJJAIN: At least 13 individuals, mostly priests, sustained injuries after a massive fire erupted at the Ujjain Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh.
Amidst the festive atmosphere of Holi celebration on the temple premises, the fire broke out during the early morning 'bhasma aarti' ritual.
Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has said that the blaze originated in the 'garba griha' or sanctum sanctorum of the temple.
As many as 13 priests incurred burn injuries due to this incident and are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
A magisterial investigation has been launched in order to ascertain the reason behind this fire.
Eyewitnesses recalled that the inferno set ablaze while 'gulal' (coloured powder) was being used as part of a religious ceremony.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this incident and he assured that the administration would provide full assistance to the injured.
The MP CM expressed regret over the incident which took place during the morning Bhasma Aarti at the sanctum sanctorum of the Baba Mahakal temple.
Affirming his continuous involvement with the administration, he ensured that the situation is brought under control and he also extended prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.
