Madhya Pradesh: Massive Fire Leaves 13 Priests Injured at Ujjain Mahakal Temple During Holi Celebrations

UJJAIN: At least 13 individuals, mostly priests, sustained injuries after a massive fire erupted at the Ujjain Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Amidst the festive atmosphere of Holi celebration on the temple premises, the fire broke out during the early morning 'bhasma aarti' ritual.

Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has said that the blaze originated in the 'garba griha' or sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

As many as 13 priests incurred burn injuries due to this incident and are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.