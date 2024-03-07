Assam: Massive fire broke out in Biswanath district; Property worth over Rs 10 lakh gutted

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at Japaubari village under Biswanath Chariali police station in Biswanath district at the house of one Sesh Nath Mahato. As a result, the house Mahato was burnt to ashes. In this fire, apart from many valuables, more than one and a half lakh rupees in cash were also burnt.

Getting information, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames but the house was already gutted. However, houses in the nearby Jal Jeevan Mission and in the locality survived the fire. Family sources said assets worth over rupees 10 lakh, including cash, were damaged in the fire.

