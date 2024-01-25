Madhya Pradesh: Woman Files For Divorce After Husband Took Her To Ayodhya Instead Of Goa For Honeymoon

As per reports, the woman asked her partner to take her to a foreign destination for their honeymoon. However, the man insisted that they should go to a domestic religious place due to his elderly parents desire to visit a temple. The couple later agreed to visit Goa for their honeymoon.

The woman alleged that her husband did not stay true to his words and he booked flights to Ayodhya and Varanasi without informing her. He informed her about the change in travel plans only a day before the trip, saying that they were going to Ayodhya due to his mother’s desire.

She did not object to the trip at the time and they went ahead with the plan. However, the couple indulged in a heated argument upon their return, so much so that the agitated wife filed for a divorce from her husband.