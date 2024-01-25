Madhya Pradesh: Woman Files For Divorce After Husband Took Her To Ayodhya Instead Of Goa For Honeymoon

BHOPAL: In a bizarre incident, a woman hailing from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal has filed for a divorce from her husband after he promised her a honeymoon in Goa but instead took her to Ayodhya and Varanasi. This comes just eight months after the couple had tied the knot.
The divorce application filed by the woman was submitted in a family court, where the couple underwent a counseling session.
Shail Awasthi, the counselor from the marriage court, has revealed that the couple got married in May last year and both of them are working as IT professionals.
As per reports, the woman asked her partner to take her to a foreign destination for their honeymoon. However, the man insisted that they should go to a domestic religious place due to his elderly parents desire to visit a temple. The couple later agreed to visit Goa for their honeymoon.
The woman alleged that her husband did not stay true to his words and he booked flights to Ayodhya and Varanasi without informing her. He informed her about the change in travel plans only a day before the trip, saying that they were going to Ayodhya due to his mother’s desire.
She did not object to the trip at the time and they went ahead with the plan. However, the couple indulged in a heated argument upon their return, so much so that the agitated wife filed for a divorce from her husband.
As per the relationship counselor, the woman leveled allegations against her husband, saying that he broke her trust. She also alleged that her better half had prioritized his extended family over her and took more care of his family than her since the beginning of their marriage.
Meanwhile, the man refuted these claims by saying that his wife was just making a big fuss.
The couple is currently undergoing counseling sessions at the Bhopal family court.