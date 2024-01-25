New Delhi: French President Macron Set for a 2-day Visit to India, Attending R Day Celebrations

NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to grace India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. Macron will embark on a two-day day state visit and has a packed itinerary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out the red carpet for him from Jaipur to New Delhi.
The French President, who has an extensive schedule lined up, will be visiting iconic landmarks in Jaipur and key events in Delhi, thereby signifying the robust bilateral relations that the two powers share with each other.
Macron will begin his tour by visiting the Amer fort in Jaipur, where there is a cultural event organized for him. He will then proceed towards the iconic Jantar Mantar, where he will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Thereafter, the two leaders will embark on a joint road show from Jantar Mantar to Sanganeri Gate with a stopover at Hawa Mahal. The day will end at Rambagh palace where PM Modi will host a private dinner for President Macron.
The next day will begin in New Delhi’s Kartavya Path where Macron will attend the Republic day parade as the chief guest. A French army contingent will also take part in this year’s Republic day.
After the parade, Macron will visit the French Embassy in the national capital to interact with the staff there. Later in the evening, he will be at the Rashtrapati Bhawan for the ‘At Home’ followed by an official banquet dinner.
This visit marks the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Strategic partnership between France and India. Notably, Modi and Macron met six times in 2023 alone prior to this meet. PM Modi was the guest of honour for the Bastille Day (French National Day) parade in Paris back in July last year.
Meanwhile, the Indian government had invited US President Joe Biden as the chief guest. However, Biden expressed his inability to visit New Delhi in January.
