New Delhi: French President Macron Set for a 2-day Visit to India, Attending R Day Celebrations

NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to grace India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. Macron will embark on a two-day day state visit and has a packed itinerary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out the red carpet for him from Jaipur to New Delhi.

The French President, who has an extensive schedule lined up, will be visiting iconic landmarks in Jaipur and key events in Delhi, thereby signifying the robust bilateral relations that the two powers share with each other.

Macron will begin his tour by visiting the Amer fort in Jaipur, where there is a cultural event organized for him. He will then proceed towards the iconic Jantar Mantar, where he will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.