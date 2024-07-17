Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's NCP Suffers Blow In Stronghold As Four Leaders Quit Party

Ajit Gavhane, the chief of NCP's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, is among the leaders who have tendered their resignations to Ajit Pawar.

Pimpri Chinchwad Students' Wing chief Yash Sane and former corporators, Rahul Bhosale and Pankaj Bhalekar, have also followed suit.

The resignations come amid a buzz that some leaders in the Ajit Pawar camp are willing to return to the Sharad Pawar fold.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar affirmed that those who wanted to "weaken" his party would not be taken in, but added that he would accept leaders who would not "hurt" the image of the party.

"Those who wanted to weaken the party would not be taken in. But those leaders who would help strengthen the organization and not hurt the image of the party would be taken in," he asserted.